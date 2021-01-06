China Renaissance Securities Initiates Coverage on Agora (NASDAQ:API)

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of API opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

