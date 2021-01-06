Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

