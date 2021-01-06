Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,207 Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gritstone Oncology were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

