Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,749 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 456.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

