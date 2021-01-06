Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

