Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.