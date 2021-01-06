Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 176.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 47.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

