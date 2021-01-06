Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ACNB worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ACNB by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ACNB by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACNB alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

ACNB opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.13.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

In related news, Director David L. Sites purchased 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,640 shares in the company, valued at $866,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $69,218. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.