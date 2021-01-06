Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,142,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 394,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

PCYO stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $284.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.54. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.