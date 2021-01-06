Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 129.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 45.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Fidelity D & D Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

