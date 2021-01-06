Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

BW stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.