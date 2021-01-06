Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $435,000 Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE:ODC opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.50. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

