Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,269,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

