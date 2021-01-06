Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pulse Biosciences worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLSE opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $640.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLSE. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

