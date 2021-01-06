Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Pulse Biosciences worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PLSE opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $640.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLSE. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.