Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of LCNB worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LCNB by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of LCNB by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LCNB by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LCNB by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

LCNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

LCNB stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

