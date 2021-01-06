Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alta Equipment Group worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

ALTG opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $290.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

