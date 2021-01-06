Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BeyondSpring worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.59. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

