ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 282,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,525. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 231,025 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

