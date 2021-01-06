CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $39.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CF traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. 4,680,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,232. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CF Industries
CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
