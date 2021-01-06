Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

