CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 75,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,436. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

