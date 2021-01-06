Centaur Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Centaur has a total market cap of $857,702.40 and $590,533.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centaur has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00122388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00495275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261612 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017845 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

