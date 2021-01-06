Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$9.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$9.00 target price from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.58.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$8.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.13. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.60.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.