CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.84. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 6,260,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

