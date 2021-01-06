CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.87

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 334984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $43,803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after buying an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 6,820.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 5,242,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 4,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

