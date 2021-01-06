Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) & (NYSE:NAVB) Financial Contrast

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) and (NYSE:NAVB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics $3.57 million 189.09 -$50.88 million ($3.28) -5.20 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celldex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics -1,069.42% -30.93% -26.55% N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway. The company also holds exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand, which are immune modulating molecules that increase the numbers and activity of immune cells that control immune responses. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Yale University; and MedImmune, LLC. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.