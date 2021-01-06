Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE:CDR opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 134,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

