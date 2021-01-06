CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CECE. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 132,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,395. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 108,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 68,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.