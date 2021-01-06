Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $10.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.51. 361,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,260. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

