CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives $10.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 118,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.