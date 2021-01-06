Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
Read More: Liquidity
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.