Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

