Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $12.68.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 295.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.