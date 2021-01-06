Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Up 3.2%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41. 335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.