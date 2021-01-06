Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $6.39. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 133,783 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

