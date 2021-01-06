Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CARS. BidaskClub lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $774.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.42. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at $1,685,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cars.com by 274.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 103,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

