Carry (CRE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $236,553.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Carry has a market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $236,553.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,248,765,579 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

