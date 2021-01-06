Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carriage Services stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $571.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $44,722.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $5,326,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 152.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 56.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

