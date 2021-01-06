Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after acquiring an additional 548,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 217,598 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 179,026 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.