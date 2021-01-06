CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $522.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 522 ($6.82) and last traded at GBX 522 ($6.82), with a volume of 5739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.82).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 485.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 448.32. The stock has a market cap of £583.98 million and a PE ratio of 23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92.

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adults Services segment offers learning disabilities, mental health, autism and aspergers, physical disabilities, and brain injury rehabilitation services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.