Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.86. Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 636,933 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$103.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.1821687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

