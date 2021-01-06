Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and $6.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 79.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017188 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008184 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002147 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015083 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

