Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $41.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.29. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 111.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 1,047.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.