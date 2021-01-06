Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

CPTA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,112. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $55.20.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $35,328.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,272.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.