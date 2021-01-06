Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.12 million, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

