Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,867 shares of company stock worth $28,789,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

