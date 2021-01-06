Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 7,898 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.42% of Proto Labs worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,767,000 after buying an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.11. 454,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.