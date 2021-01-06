Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 75.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,117,000 after buying an additional 2,296,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.58. 11,016,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

