Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,377 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE TFC traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 12,912,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

