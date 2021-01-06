Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 907,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,891,500. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

ADP stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.90. 1,600,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,362. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

